New Covid-19 cluster in Johor

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry announced a new cluster in Johor involving crew members of a ship that had docked at the Pasir Gudang port in Johor.

The index for the cluster, called the Orkim cluster, was a crew member from Indonesia who signed on in Singapore on Sept 10.

He started suffering from a fever, cough, diarrhoea and vomiting from Sept 13, but did not inform his employer.

He signed off on Sept 17 and only sought treatment at a private clinic on Sept 22.

He was subsequently referred to Hospital Permai in Johor where he was found positive for Covid-19 on Sept 23. He was later admitted to Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom in Johor.

From screenings among other crew members, another positive case was identified, involving another Indonesian.

He was asymptomatic and was also admitted to Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom.

A total of 30 crew members have been screened. Out of that, 24 were found negative and four are still waiting for lab results.

Disinfecting and sanitisation works on the ship are ongoing. The source of the infection is still under investigation.

