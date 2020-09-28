Malaysia’s first Catholic cardinal ‘frail’ as he battles tongue cancer

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s first Roman Catholic cardinal Anthony Soter Fernandez, is in a losing fight with tongue cancer.

Fernandez, 88, has become frail and is barely audible, said his aides.

However a notice on the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur website, dated Aug 26, stated that his condition was “frail and stable”.

An aide said today that Fernandez is alert and able to recognise people. He gestures and mumbles a few words when priests visit him, adding he also acknowledges messages from well-wishers that are read to him.

Fernandez, the former archbishop of Kuala Lumpur, was diagnosed with tongue cancer in November last year. He has undergone immunotherapy and radiotherapy and is now receiving palliative care at the Little Sisters of the Poor home for the elderly in Cheras.

The home has closed its gates to visitors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Well-wishers can post their messages in a web form at http://cardinal.archkl.org and the messages will be conveyed to him.

Fernandez was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016.

He began his 50-year career when he was ordained as a priest in Penang in 1966, becoming bishop of the diocese 12 years later. He retired as archbishop of Kuala Lumpur in 2013 after a 20-year service.



