Probe reveals prominent individuals linked to money laundering syndicate, says MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has a list of local celebrities and business owners suspected of being involved with a money laundering syndicate.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said these prominent persons were urged to voluntarily come forward to give their statements to assist the anti-graft agency in its investigation into the case.

He added that the MACC did not want to speculate on any of these individuals.

“So, please come to the MACC (voluntarily) because if we go after them, it won’t be nice,” he said during an interview on MACC Empowerment and Anti-Corruption Efforts, a programme aired on MACC.fm today.

“Those who received the money cannot claim ignorance or say they didn’t know because if we investigate, we will do so until we find out where the money is now or how it was received before they set up businesses for money laundering,” he added.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Deputy Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani confirmed that five police officers were arrested over allegations they were involved with a money laundering syndicate.

A celebrity couple had also reportedly given their statements to the MACC in its investigation into the money laundering case.



