Illegal toxic waste dump in Melaka sealed off

MELAKA: Environment officers here have raided and sealed off an illegal dumping site for scheduled toxic and hazardous waste in a joint raid with police, fire and rescue, the city council and the water agency.

Environment director-general Norlin Jaafar said: “More than 900 barrels, six intermediate bulk containers, seven contaminated barrels and five oil storage tanks suspected to contain oil sludge were found in the area, and the toxic waste found was scheduled sludge waste or oil suspected from oil refineries with code SW314.

“Samples of the waste have been sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis and identification. Drones have been deployed to monitor air quality from time to time to ensure that the area is safe,” she said in a statement here tonight.

Illegal dumping of scheduled waste is punishable by imprisonment and a fine of up to RM500,000 if convicted.



