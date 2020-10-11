Covid-19 case detected at Bangsar Shopping Centre

PETALING JAYA: The Bangsar Shopping Centre (BSC) has reported that a Covid-19 case had been detected at the complex, involving a staff member at the retail store Origani.

In a statement on Facebook today, the management said the individual had not been to the mall since Oct 6, adding that the person had not shown any symptoms at the time.

It said Origani had immediately closed its outlet and all staff were undergoing Covid-19 testing in accordance with the health ministry’s guidelines.

The management also announced that the shopping centre will temporarily close at 8pm today for sanitisation and will resume normal operations tomorrow.

“Rest assured that BSC has continuously adhered to all Covid-19 regulations, observing the necessary preventive and precautionary measures.

“We seek your utmost patience during this time as we take the necessary steps to safeguard our mall,” it added.

TM staff also affected

Meanwhile, Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) confirmed two new positive cases among its employees — one based at Menara TM ONE in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, and the other at its Kepayan office in Kota Kinabalu.

TM has taken proactive measures to mitigate further spread of the virus and keep its customers, staff and the community safe, the company said in a statement today.

At Menara TM ONE, all occupants were immediately evacuated and the office building closed for seven days to facilitate thorough disinfection and sanitisation, in accordance with guidelines set by the health ministry.

In March, Menara TM ONE was also temporarily put under lockdown after a suspected positive case of Covid-19 among TM’s employees through a preliminary test.

Following these two new positive cases, detailed contact tracing is being carried out by the health ministry.

TM said both employees who tested positive are currently under quarantine and are receiving treatment at government quarantine and medical facilities.

TM offices in Sabah, Kedah and other red zone areas were closed much earlier as a proactive step in view of the increasing number of cases recently.

In ensuring continued services to customers, TM employees in the affected states and areas have reverted back to working from home.

