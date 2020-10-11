Sabah PAS assemblyman appoints Christian special officer

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PAS assemblyman Aliakbar Gulasan has announced the appointment of his special officer, Herman Obi, a Christian.

He hoped Herman will further strengthen the relationship within the multiracial community in Sabah.

“It also proves the seriousness of PAS in Sabah to defend the welfare of the people, regardless of race and religion,” he said in a statement today.

Herman, 24, holds a degree from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and is the secretary of the Sabah PAS Supporters’ Assembly (DHPP), which he has been a member of since 2016.

Opposition parties in Sabah have objected to Aliakbar’s appointment as an assemblyman.

Recently, STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan and PBS president Maximus Ongkili reiterated their stand that PAS should not be involved in the state assembly and government offices.

However, they urged the rakyat to work with Chief Minister Hajiji Noor on the decision to appoint Aliakbar.



