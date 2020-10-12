Selangor MB ‘surprised’ after statewide CMCO

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said he was surprised about Putrajaya’s decision to implement a statewide conditional movement control order (CMCO).

In a statement, Amirudin said this was because the state-level National Security Council (MKN) meeting found that the Covid-19 situation was only “worrying” in Klang, Gombak, Hulu Langat and parts of Petaling.

The state-level meeting comprised of officials from the Selangor health department, the police, the armed forces and other agencies.

Earlier, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will be placed under a CMCO beginning from 12.01am on Oct 14 until Oct 27.

MORE TO COME



