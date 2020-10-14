King’s audience with Mat Sabu, Guan Eng postponed

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s audience with Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has been postponed.

In a joint statement, the two leaders said they had been summoned to have separate meetings with Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Lim’s audience with Sultan Abdullah was scheduled for today. and Mohamad’s audience was scheduled for Oct 21.

“But yesterday, His Majesty’s private secretary informed us that both sessions have been postponed,” the statement added.

This comes after PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday that Sultan Abdullah would meet the heads of all parties for their views.

Anwar had an audience with the King yesterday morning over his claim to having enough support from MPs to form a new government.

Subsequently, Istana Negara said Anwar did not present a list of the MPs who supported him.

Yesterday, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan also said party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been granted an audience with the King at 5pm tomorrow.



