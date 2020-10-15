Wedding professionals dealt another blow with CMCO

PETALING JAYA: The wedding industry is expected to be greatly affected by the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the Klang Valley and Sabah.

Association of Wedding Professionals’ Leticia Hsu said the industry had just begun to recover from the nationwide movement control order (MCO) in March.

“Everyone was getting back on their feet, orders began increasing though they were later (than usual) as many couples took a wait and see approach or postponed their weddings to next year.

“Aside from photographers, makeup artists are also struggling to get customers,” she told FMT.

But the current situation has left those in the industry disappointed as many couples have decided to further postpone their weddings.

Hsu said some couples have decided to forgo having a wedding ceremony, opting for small gatherings at home with family and close friends.

Weddings are among the social events banned under the CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Sabah.

Hsu said she expects 50% of businesses in the industry to close from next year as many could no longer afford to stay in business.

“I’m not sure whether they can survive. About 50% of businesses have lost their customers and Covid-19 cases don’t seem to be decreasing.”

She also said banks were no longer offering loans to businesses in the wedding industry. “I also tried applying for a loan from a bank, but it is as if businesses in the industry have been blacklisted.”

Without loans, she said, it will be a struggle to remain in business.

Shu said some people in the industry have moved on to selling durians and noodles as a new source of income.

She hoped that Putrajaya would provide a special aid package to businesses in the wedding industry.



