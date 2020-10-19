Penang Prison asks for more PPEs with supplies running low

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Prison today made a plea for more masks and other personal protective equipment (PPEs) as current supplies were just enough to last a week.

The prison’s deputy superintendent Azman Hussin said with 300 staff working on three shifts and a lockdown on the prison in place, the demand from PPE was high.

“PPEs are not something we can wear for long. If the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) is extended, then we will not have enough supply.

“We need about 300 sets of PPEs for all three shifts. What we have now can last us a week.

“We would also like to thank the generous donations in kind, such as food items, from all parties for our inmates and staff,” he told reporters here today.

The prison and adjoining quarters are on a 14-day EMCO from Oct 15 to 28. This is due to a rise in Covid-19 cases among inmates. From Oct 5 until yesterday, 399 cases had been recorded.

“There are currently 2,305 inmates at the prison. However, no prison staff has tested positive,” Azman said.

Earlier, he received 1,000 PPEs sewn by single mothers from the Yayasan MyPrihatin workshop, delivered by Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin.

