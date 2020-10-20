Explosion in steel factory, 6 injured

GEORGE TOWN: A section of a steel factory at the Perai Industrial Park exploded this evening, hurting six workers and sending plumes of smoke that were visible from Penang island.

In the 4.28pm incident at the Ann Joo Steel Factory, a team of 15 firemen from the nearby Perai fire station put the flames out in 15 minutes.

Perai fire department operations chief Azrul Khairi Abu Bakar said the incident took place at the smelting section in a 3-storey building, where a 1,000 degrees Celsius furnace was located.

He said 30% of the section was damaged.

“We are now cooling down smelted steel. A forensic team would investigate the cause of the incident tomorrow after the metals cool down sufficiently,” he said when contacted.

Azrul said the six workers, all in their 40s, who sustained minor injuries were sent to the hospital for treatment.



