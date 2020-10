PUTRAJAYA: Six new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in Sabah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka over the past 24 hours, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In a press conference, Noor Hisham said the clusters were known as Tinusa and Sauh in Sabah, Jambu and Bah Mutiara (Selangor), Sofi (Negeri Sembilan) and Umboo (Melaka).

