Selangor Umno files objection to MACC forfeiture of RM2.73 mil

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Umno has filed a preliminary objection against the government’s application to forfeit funds amounting to RM2,738,525.08 seized from the party.

The money seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was allegedly linked to 1MDB.

A lawyer representing the Selangor Umno liaison committee, Muzzammil Merican, told Bernama the notice of objection was served to the High Court here on Sept 22.

“This objection is related to the way the forfeiture proceeding had begun. We will argue that the proceeding did not start off correctly.

“The hearing was scheduled yesterday but following the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from Oct 14 to 27, the proceeding was postponed,” he said.

Muzzammil said judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin fixed Nov 27 to hear the preliminary objection notice.

The forfeiture application was filed against Selangor Umno, which was named as the respondent, under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Former MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya was reported to have said the agency had filed forfeiture suits against 41 respondents to recover about RM270 million in funds linked to 1MDB.

MACC said the money was transferred from the account of former prime minister Najib Razak.



