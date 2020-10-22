Special Cabinet meeting to focus on economy, health or Cabinet reshuffle?

PETALING JAYA: A special Cabinet meeting will take place tomorrow and despite rumours circulating on social media, it may have nothing to do with a reshuffle of the current lineup.

The meeting is believed to be instead focused on the country’s economic and health agenda following the surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

A minister’s officer when contacted by FMT said the meeting came as a surprise, but denied it was called to discuss a Cabinet reshuffle.

“Yes, all ministers will be attending a meeting tomorrow morning at the prime minister’s office. So far, this has nothing to do with a Cabinet reshuffle. Maybe on the issue of health or the economy relating to Covid-19,” he said.

In the invite received by the officer, all members of the Cabinet needed to confirm their attendance by today and must be tested negative for Covid-19.

The extraordinary meeting had caused speculation of a big announcement tomorrow about the current political situation in the country.

This is because Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had just chaired a Cabinet meeting yesterday via teleconferencing from his office in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, another source told FMT that the meeting might possibly touch on the issue of a Cabinet reshuffle.

“It is not impossible that the matter (Cabinet reshuffle) will also be discussed,” the source said.

Muhyiddin’s position is seen as fragile after Umno announced that they will be bringing up a list of new demands in exchange for their continued support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Umno leaders before this have expressed dissatisfaction about their position in the government and urged for a Cabinet reshuffle.

However, yesterday party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi declared a political ceasefire and put his full support behind the PN administration.

