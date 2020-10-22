Village in Sabah, 9 prisons in northern peninsula and Selangor to go under lock down

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine prisons and detention centres in Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Selangor as well as a village in Lahad Datu, Sabah will be placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the nine centres are the Perlis Correctional Centre; Sungai Petani Prison in Kedah; Taiping, Kamunting and Tapah prisons in Perak; and the Puncak Alam Correctional Centre, Sungai Buloh remand prison, Kajang prison and Kajang Women’s Prison in Selangor.

Meanwhile, Anjung Teduh in Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu, will also be locked down.

