Muslim groups urge governor to overturn loudspeaker ban

GEORGE TOWN: A group of Muslim NGOs has urged Penang Governor Abdul Rahman Abbas to intervene in a decision by Islamic authorities to limit the use of outdoor speakers at mosques to calls of prayer alone.

The group, calling themselves “Penang Muslim NGOs”, said a circular by the state Islamic Affairs Department on Oct 15 had “usurped the rights of Muslims” in the state.

The group said it had objected to a similar move by the department in 2015 by writing to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after which the order was restudied.

The Penang mufti had called the NGOs move “politically motivated”.

The group’s representative, Azmi Jaafar, told reporters outside the governor’s residence: “Now after five years, they are trying to reintroduce the ban on external speakers in mosques and suraus throughout Penang, this is unacceptable.”

Azmi hoped the governor would present their concerns at the Conference of Rulers so as to bring this matter to the attention of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Islamic affairs in Penang come under the purview of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who is head of the religion in states without a ruler.

Earlier today, Penang mufti Wan Salim Mohd Noor told FMT that limits on the external loudspeaker use were merely an advisory, which was made after those staying near mosques and suraus complained. He said the hue and cry over the matter was probably politically motivated.

He said the complainants included those who are sick and elderly, young children and those studying.

“But we have yet to gazette them as fatwas, as many Muslims are unable to grasp the reason for the ban,” he said.



