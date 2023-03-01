They agree that connectivity between Penang airport and the northern region must also be improved.

PETALING JAYA: Two transport experts have lauded the government’s decision to scrap plans for a new airport in Kulim and to focus instead on developing the Subang and Penang airports.

Transport consultant Rosli Azad Khan said having an airport in Kulim would be too close to the Penang International Airport, causing unnecessary competition as both airports would have to share the same catchment areas.

“Then airlines will have to pick one airport over the other as they can’t be wasting resources,” he told FMT.

Meanwhile, transport planner Wan Agyl Wan Hassan said having an airport in Kulim would strain the government’s finances and that of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

“We should remember that Malaysia already has five international airports, 16 domestic and 18 short take-off and landing (STOL) airports, and not all airports are profitable,” he said.

Yesterday, deputy transport minister Hasbi Habibollah confirmed in Parliament that the government has no plans to approve the construction of a new airport in Kulim.

In tabling Budget 2023, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had also said the government has scrapped plans for the Kulim airport and will instead develop and renovate the airports in Penang and Subang.

Anwar reportedly said the expansion of the Subang and Penang airports is expected to benefit the economy at a much lower cost than the plans to open an airport in Kulim, which is estimated to cost RM7 billion.

Defending the project, Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor said the airport would be fully funded by the private sector – adding that it “would not burden Putrajaya financially”.

Better connectivity

Rosli and Wan Agyl both said that expansion plans for the Penang airport must include measures to improve its connectivity to the northern region.

Rosli said that as the Penang airport was on the southern side of the island, it was not well-connected to its catchment areas such as northern Perak, Seberang Perai and southern Kedah.

“Unless you use private transport, the people from those areas can’t get to Penang airport,” he said.

He added that some form of public transport must be provided, citing how KLIA and Klia2 have the Express Rail Link (ERL) to ensure the airports are well-connected with their catchment areas throughout the Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, Wan Agyl said improved connectivity between Penang airport and Kulim would attract increased investment and create more jobs in the region.

He said the Penang airport could then take over the Kulim airport’s supposed role of helping to support logistics at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park.