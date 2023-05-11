Dominic Lau says the PAS president was only giving his personal opinion.

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan does not share PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s views that non-Malays and non-Muslims were the “biggest plunderers”.

Gerakan president Dominic Lau said Hadi was only expressing his personal views on the matter.

“His views on non-Malays and non-Muslims being the ‘biggest plunderers’ are merely his own, based on his perception and personal experiences.

“They do not represent the overall stance of Perikatan Nasional,” Lau told FMT.

He said, however, he will raise the matter with Hadi to understand how his perception came to be in the first place, and how they can work together to dispel such notions.

“From there, we can move forward and work together to build confidence between our respective communities,” he said.

Lau also said it was about “voicing out the right thing at the right time”, adding that history has shown that every race and community has its share of bad apples.

“But the actions of a few don’t define the entire race and community,” he said.

He said some segments of the non-Malay communities are aggrieved by Hadi’s allegations, but believes the people are discerning in selecting a government that best represents their interests.

“The performance of our elected and appointed representatives will be the deciding factor of the people’s support for us,” he said, when asked if he was concerned about the direction taken by Hadi and PAS.

Yesterday, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng urged Malaysians to lodge police reports against Hadi for making repeated claims against the non-Malays, saying it threatens national unity.

This comes after Hadi claimed in a Facebook post that the Malays were being “openly conned” and that non-Muslims and non-Malays were the “biggest plunderers”.

In August last year, Hadi had also cast non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras as being at the root of corruption, saying they were “the majority of those involved in ruining the country’s politics and economy”.