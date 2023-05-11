Goh Kok Ming was recognised for his achievement in teaching students coding skills to help solve community issues.

PETALING JAYA: A teacher from Taiping, Perak, has won the regional 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award.

Goh Kok Ming, a teacher at SJKC Hua Lian 1, was among those shortlisted as regional winners from the Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia regions, Cambridge University Press said in a statement.

Goh was recognised for his achievement in teaching students valuable coding skills to help solve community issues, after Goh he started the “Kampong Code” initiative to encourage students to develop apps.

“I’ve always had a passion for coding and am thrilled to share this passion with my students to encourage them to build their coding skills for a better future,” he said in the same statement.

The university said Goh will receive RM2,800 in books and digital resources and the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards trophy.

“He will also be featured at the front of new Cambridge University Press Education textbooks from February 2024,” it said.

Goh is the second Malaysian to be named a winner of the awards at both the global and regional levels.

Khalifa Affnan of Keningau Vocational College in Sabah was named the global winner last year.

Established in 2018, the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards is a global competition that recognises and celebrates the efforts of educators around the world.

This year’s competition received more than 11,000 nominations from 99 countries, a 30% increase over last year’s nominations.