Everyone involved is accountable to ensure that national infrastructure can be enjoyed by all, says the transport minister.

KOTA BHARU: Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said his ministry would hold discussions with stakeholders of the East Coast Rail Link to ensure that passenger fares would be affordable for all Malaysians.

He said a safe and comprehensive rail network would contribute to achieving components of the Malaysia Madani concept.

“All parties are accountable to ensure the national infrastructure can be enjoyed by all,” he said during his speech at the launch of construction of the Kota Bharu ECRL station here today by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Loke said the government would always prioritise the interests of the people when determining passenger fares.

“Of course, fares will be of the Rahmah concept so that it is affordable, so we will make sure it won’t be burdensome,” he said, adding that the fares had yet to be decided at this point.

The Kota Bharu ECRL station is built on an area spanning some 20 hectares (50 acres) in Bandar Baru Tunjong. The design of the building is based on the concept of the ‘Rumah Meleh Melayu Kelantan’, the ‘Ketam Guri’ flower and the state’s cultural characteristics.

ECRL as catalyst for change

Anwar also said there must be thorough planning to ensure the ECRL project is a catalyst for change in the East Coast region, especially in Kelantan.

“Among the major issues in our discussions with investors, including those from China, is the lack of attention to Terengganu (East Coast), and especially Kelantan on the issue of ports, to facilitate the transport of goods in Kelantan.

“That is why there should be more aggressive and immediate action to attract investors by guaranteeing new incentives and faster approval process,” he said.

Anwar said the ECRL project has seen the involvement of more than 2,100 local contractors, consultants and suppliers since 2017.

“So the assumption that the ECRL project is completely monopolised by China is not entirely true.

The ECRL project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and to begin operations in January 2027.