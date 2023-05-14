Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says he is confident that the current administration will serve another term if it implements good policies that benefit the people.

KUALA LUMPUR: The current administration will remain in power beyond the 16th general election should the parties in the unity government continue to support the leadership of Anwar Ibrahim, says deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president, said he was confident that the unity government would be given the mandate to serve another term if it implemented good policies for the benefit of the people and the country.

“I am confident that if we all back Anwar, this government will remain beyond GE16,” he said at the unity government convention at the World Trade Centre here.

Zahid said his confidence in Anwar’s leadership was further strengthened by the strong turnout at the prime minister’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open houses in Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Selangor.

MORE TO COME

