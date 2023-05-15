Fakhrulrazi Mokhtar says many young Perikatan Nasional voters in 2022 had been influenced by “racial and religious sentiments” rather than policy.

PETALING JAYA: The performance of Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government will wrest young voters from Perikatan Nasional in the coming Selangor state elections, according to a state assemblyman.

Fakhrulrazi Mokhtar said research by Pakatan Harapan had shown that many young people had been influenced by “racial and religious sentiments on social media” into voting for Perikatan Nasional at the general election in November.

He said he was confident that young voters, having seen the performance of the government since the election, would now support the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional alliance.

He dismissed notions that the PH grip on Selangor would be threatened by November’s “green wave” of rising support for PAS.

He said Selangor residents had seen PH deliver on its commitments first hand. “Many programmes have reached them”.

Political analysts have predicted that Perikatan Nasional (comprising PAS and Bersatu) would continue their momentum from the November general election when state assembly elections are held after June.

Fresh elections must be held in PH-controlled Penang, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan, and PAS-led Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

Morib assemblyman Hasnul Baharuddin said the influence of PAS on Malay voters might not be seen at the state elections. He said PH still commands strong grassroots support among the Malay community despite what opponents claim.

“I figure that (the green wave) will only affect us slightly, but good political cooperation between PH and BN will bring us success,” Hasnul told FMT.

Fakhrulrazi said Malay voters in Selangor’s urban areas were unlikely to have been affected by the influence of PAS which has taken hold elsewhere.

“For me, the best way to deal with the ‘green wave’ is for the leaders of PH and BN to prove to the people that we’ve successfully established a stable government that is focused on their issues.”