Sabah police will receive RM32.2 million and the rest will be divided between the police contingents in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

KOTA KINABALU: The police force will receive an additional allocation of RM98.715 million for the upgrading and maintenance work of its staff quarters nationwide, says home ministry secretary-general Ruji Ubi.

Ruji said with the additional amount, the government has now allocated RM200 million to repair the staff quarters of enforcement officers and uniformed units under the ministry.

“Of the RM98.715 million, the Sabah police will receive RM32.215 million, and the rest will be divided between the police contingents in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

“The upgrading and maintenance work involves rundown police quarters, including the state contingent police headquarters, district police headquarters, general operations force and marine police force,” he said during the handover ceremony for the Inanam police quarters.

Asked if the ministry would also carry out maintenance work on outdated staff quarters for the Sabah prisons department, Ruji said the matter would be considered.

“The prisons department is one of the agencies which will receive part of the RM200 million, with an allocation of about RM40 million.

“I believe that the quarters for the Sabah prisons department falls under that,” he said.