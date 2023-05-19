James Chin and Azmi Hassan say Barisan Nasional supporters and grassroots still cannot accept the unity government.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters and grassroots members are still apprehensive about Pakatan Harapan (PH) and may not want to associate themselves with PH’s logo in the upcoming state elections, analysts said.

James Chin of the University of Tasmania said using PH’s logo would suggest that BN was being controlled by PH, rather than both coalitions jointly leading the country.

“They (BN) want to use their own logo because they worry that Umno supporters still have not accepted the unity government (and) if they adopt PH’s logo they are not going to get any votes,” Chin told FMT.

“It is also true that in the rural areas, the Malays always look for the ‘dacing’ (BN symbol) as it is an established Malay logo.”

Yesterday, Selangor Umno Youth chief Imran Tamrin said Selangor BN was not ready to use PH’s logo for the state elections as the alliance between the two coalitions was still new.

Imran said he expected difficulties with BN’s election machinery if the coalition chose to contest under the PH banner.

Previously, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had proposed that a logo be created for the state elections to represent both coalitions.

However, Chin said the two coalitions would have to register as a new coalition with the Election Commission before adopting a new logo.

“If they want to use a new logo, they will have to register the unity government as a coalition. Only then they can design a new logo. This hasn’t been done yet,” he said.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said PH supporters would still show support for BN if BN’s logo was used in the state elections, but the same could not be said for BN supporters.

“It is not a two-way street. This is because the animosity of Umno grassroots towards PH, particularly DAP, is still strong.

“Umno grassroots are still wary of working closely with PH. BN should stick with its logo, not only in Selangor but also in the other five states,” he said.

Azmi also said there was no need for a special logo to represent the unity government because they were the only two parties actively involved in the six states.

The current government comprises PH, BN as well as the two ruling coalitions in East Malaysia – Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Gabungan Parti Sarawak – with the support of Warisan, Muda and other parties and independents.