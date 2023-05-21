Iskandar Puteri Umno deputy chief Pandak Ahmad says Ahmad Maslan’s statements reflect a failure to understand the sentiments at the grassroots level.

PETALING JAYA: An Umno grassroots leader has accused Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan of failing to understand members’ sentiments when urging Umno members to support DAP candidates in the coming state elections.

He said it was not within Ahmad’s jurisdiction to make such a call.

Umno and DAP, who have long been adversaries, are now partners in the unity government led by Anwar Ibrahim.

Pandak Ahmad, deputy chief of the Iskandar Puteri Umno division, said Umno and DAP could collaborate for the coming elections, but it was not right to “force” the party’s supporters to vote for DAP.

“In fact, the statement made by Ahmad reflects his personal opinion, as he fails to understand the sentiments at the grassroots level.

“Urging or forcing Umno supporters to back another party is not within his jurisdiction. We do not want to lose the trust of Umno grassroots members, especially the loyal ones,” said Pandak, according to Berita Harian.

Pandak said Ahmad should refrain from making statements based on his personal views as he is no longer the party secretary-general.

On Friday, Ahmad said Umno members should put aside their personal views and consider DAP candidates as they represented the unity government rather than the party itself and that the party was aligned with Umno in defending the rights of Bumiputeras.