Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says candidates are vetted multiple times and must have the relevant expertise and experience.

PETALING JAYA: Only qualified individuals are appointed to statutory bodies and GLCs under the finance ministry, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, maintained that appointments to the boards of these regulatory bodies and companies were not simply to fill vacancies.

In a written parliamentary reply, he added that candidates’ backgrounds and capabilities were taken into account before they were appointed to their posts.

“Therefore, only qualified individuals or those who meet the fit and have proper requirements are appointed to lead the board of directors of statutory bodies and companies under the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc).”

Anwar said these appointments also considered the core business needs of the bodies and companies.

Candidates must have a degree at least, or other equivalent academic qualifications, experience in the relevant industry, and expertise relevant to the regulatory body or GLC.

“These criteria are in place to ensure the capability of the boards of directors.

“Experience in the various fields is important to ensure that the right person with the right skills is chosen to enhance the board’s structure.”

Anwar said all board appointments, including political appointments, must go through a screening process to ensure the candidates were capable and suitable for the role.

He added that candidates for GLCs listed on Bursa Malaysia were scrutinised by the companies’ nomination and remuneration committee and board.

The candidates were also vetted by the Securities Commission, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, insolvency department, chief registrar’s office of the Federal Court, and Bank Negara Malaysia.