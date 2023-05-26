The trio’s corruption and money laundering case involving a RM11.6 million workers’ dormitory project is now in the High Court.

GEORGE TOWN: Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng, his wife Betty Chew and businesswoman Phang Li Koon are seeking to strike out corruption charges involving a RM11.6 million foreign workers’ dormitory project.

Lawyer RSN Rayer told the High Court here today he will be filing an application for the case to be struck out.

He claimed the prosecution was using evidence from a previous criminal case involving the purchase of Lim’s bungalow in Jalan Pinhorn despite his acquittal and discharge in 2018.

Lim, Chew and Phang were at the High Court here after they secured a transfer of the case from a sessions court in Butterworth, where they had claimed trial in 2020.

Today, they pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read out before judicial commissioner Rofiah Mohamad.

They were charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Rofiah has fixed Sept 11 for case management.

The trio were allowed to transfer a bail of RM50,000 they posted in the lower court previously.

The case revolves around a dormitory project awarded to a company linked to Phang when Lim was Penang’s chief minister.

Lim is accused of giving gratification worth RM372,009 to Chew via Excel Property Management & Consultancy Sdn Bhd to ensure that Magnificent Emblem Sdn Bhd was awarded the project at Juru and Batu Kawan.

The offence was alleged to have been committed between Aug 19, 2013, and March 3, 2016, when Lim was also tender board chairman of the Penang Development Corporation.

Phang was charged with abetting Lim under Section 28 (1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, Chew was charged with three counts of laundering the RM372,009 in three tranches from a Public Bank account registered at the Taman Melaka Raya branch between Oct 7, 2013 and March 3, 2016.

Outside court, Lim said the case was politically motivated, and accused the Muhyiddin Yassin-led administration of going after him and the two innocent women.

He said the case was trumped up to destroy him politically, claiming the evidence against him had been recycled from the prior case which had already been dropped.

“They are dragging two innocent women, my wife and Phang, just because they cannot find any money in my bank account. MACC cannot find (any) cash on me, (s0) they use my wife to say she laundered RM300,000 over 13 months.

“Let me stress that these were RM15,000 consultancy fees she received as an accredited lawyer, where she has declared and paid taxes for. You don’t pay tax for corrupt money. And yet, they charged her and Phang,” he said.

Lawyer S Meharaj also appeared for Lim and Chew, while V Sithambaram appeared for Phang. Deputy public prosecutors Syed Faisal Syed Amir and Shafiq Hasim prosecuted.