The party is hoping to be rewarded for supporting the unity government.

BUKIT MERTAJAM: MIC is eyeing the Perai and Seri Delima seats in the upcoming state election, a party source said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said MIC is keen on Perai because the state constituency has been a traditional stronghold. Leaders such as Rajapathy Kuppusamy and the late V Muthusamy served the Indian community there for four terms from 1991 until 2008.

DAP’s P Ramasamy has been the Perai assemblyman since 2008, while Syerleena Abdul Rashid is coming to the end of her first term representing Seri Delima.

“As Syerleena is already the Bukit Bendera MP, chances are the seat might be made available, so why wouldn’t we go for it?” the source told FMT.

He said the party would settle for a single seat, adding that it should not be left empty-handed “so (that) the unity government has meaning”.

If denied an opportunity to field a candidate, he said, the party’s members, including those in other states, may become disillusioned and refrain from assisting in the campaigns of the other parties in the unity government.

“What would party members in Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor think if we are not offered seats in Penang? The party leadership would still work with Pakatan Harapan, but I do not know whether the same can be said for the grassroots.

“However, if the party is allowed to contest in Penang, party members would be happy and the machinery would give its full commitment,” he said.

Asked why Penang PH should give up its seats to MIC, he said that would be fair since the party has pledged its support to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said a “compromise” was necessary because Barisan Nasional is part of the unity government, and PH must convince its members to get behind an MIC candidate.

Pooling the Indian vote

The source said it was necessary for MIC to call on its grassroots to vote for unity government candidates in Penang to counter Perikatan Nasional’s green wave in the state.

For that reason, he said, BN and PH must ensure they can secure the entire Indian vote.

“For that (to happen), Indian leaders from unity government parties must work together to ensure that their candidates get 100% of the Indian votes.”

Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor are expected to go to the polls after June.

On May 25, FMT quoted Penang PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow as saying that MIC and MCA were involved in a second round of seat negotiations between the coalition and BN. The report also said MCA has been lobbying for seats in the state.