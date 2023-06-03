This is different from the 2022 annual general assembly held in January this year when Umno did not invite any of its unity government allies to attend.

PETALING JAYA: Umno has opened the doors to its upcoming general assembly to former members even if they aren’t delegates.

“These former members can be observers outside the hall when the assembly takes place,” Astro Awani quoted party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying.

“Whoever wishes to attend because they miss the general assembly, be it former delegates or former Umno members, are welcome.”

Zahid said he hoped the meeting would be the start of the party addressing some of the issues and problems it has been facing.

Yesterday, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the presidents of all parties in the unity government, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, would attend next week’s general assembly at the World Trade Centre, to be held from June 7 to 10.

“This year is a bit different because the prime minister will be attending our assembly, together with 19 other party presidents under the unity government.”

Asyraf also denied reports that Umno Youth did not extend invitations to their counterparts in other government parties.

For the 2022 annual general assembly, held in January this year after numerous delays, Umno did not invite any other government leaders.