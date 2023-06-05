Firefighters free 12-year-old whose buttocks were pierced as deep as 15cm.

SHAH ALAM: A 12-year-old boy was hurt after he got stuck in the wire fencing of his house for about 20 minutes at Taman Seri in Sungai Besar here this evening.

Selangor fire and rescue department director Wan Razali Wan Ismail said a team went to the house after receiving a distress call at 6.25pm.

“Ten firefighters from the Sungai Besar fire and rescue station arrived at the scene to find the boy still stuck in the fence and his buttocks had been pierced by wire fencing as deep as 15cm.

“They managed to extricate the boy, who was taken to Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Hospital in Sabak Bernam for treatment,” he said in a statement tonight.

Wan Razali said the boy’s mother was not home, and a neighbour had noticed him getting stuck in the fence.