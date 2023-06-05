Elected MPs and state assemblymen from the party say the DAP veteran warrants the title because of his contributions to the country’s political and democratic development.

PETALING JAYA: DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has been showered with congratulatory messages from the party’s elected representatives after the palace bestowed upon him the title of “Tan Sri” today.

The honorary title is the second highest that one can attain after a Tunship.

Jelutong MP RSN Rayer said the title was long overdue for the former opposition leader, whom he described as a model statesman.

“It is definitely timely and is something that is well-deserved for a man who has dedicated his life to democracy and good governance,” he told FMT. “Many thanks to the Agong and prime minister for recognising his services to the country’s political and democratic development.”

Penang state executive councillor and Tanjung Bungah assemblyman Zairil Khir Johari echoed Rayer’s sentiments, adding that Kit, as the DAP supremo is fondly called, was “a fine son of Malaysia who has given almost his entire life to the nation and the people”.

DAP vice-chairman and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said the party’s leaders and grassroots were happy that Lim’s contributions to the country’s politics and nation-building over the last half century had finally been recognised.

“I have been reading messages in chat groups where people are very happy (for him). They think he deserves it,” she told FMT.

Rayer also said that Lim’s decision to accept the title only now showed his adherence to the party’s long-standing tradition that none of its elected representatives should accept state or federal awards while serving.

“It was an informal convention (that was in place) since the days of the late Karpal Singh, who had always advocated that a serving MP or state assemblyman (from DAP) should not accept any honorary title,” he added.

Lim announced in March last year that he was retiring from active politics after 56 years and would not be standing for election in the 15th general election (GE15).

He had been a member of DAP’s central executive committee (CEC) since 1966, having begun as its national organising secretary before subsequently holding the secretary-general’s post for 30 years from 1969.

He has served several parliamentary constituencies throughout his political career as MP, starting with Bandar Melaka from 1969 to 1974. This was followed by Kota Melaka (1974-1978), Petaling (1978-1982), Kota Melaka (1982-1986), Tanjong (1986-1999), Ipoh Timor (2004-2013), Gelang Patah (2013-2018) and Iskandar Puteri (2018-2022).

His journey in Malaysian politics was a tumultuous one, as, together with his son Lim Guan Eng, he was detained without trial for 18 months under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in October 1987 following the notorious Operasi Lalang by the Mahathir administration. They were the last of the detainees to be released in April 1989.