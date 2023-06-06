Minister Mohamad Sabu says their appointments are based on their experience in administration, policy-making and community development.

PUTRAJAYA: The agriculture and food security ministry has announced the appointment of new chairmen for the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) and Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (Kada) effective from May 15.

Former Pengkalan Kundor assemblyman Ismail Salleh was appointed as Mada chairman while former Pasir Puteh MP Muhammad Husain was appointed as Kada chairman.

Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said their appointments had been consented to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The appointments are based on their extensive experience in the fields of administration, policy-making and community development.

“I am confident in their knowledge and credibility in leading these two federal statutory bodies under my ministry,” he said.