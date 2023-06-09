Zaim Faiz Tarmizi is alleged to have assaulted two workers over food that he ordered.

PETALING JAYA: The man who was earlier today sentenced to jail for assaulting a female driver is being investigated for assaulting two restaurant workers.

Factory supervisor Zaim Faiz Tarmizi, 29, is alleged to have slapped one victim repeatedly after being told that the food he ordered would arrive late, New Straits Times reported.

It quoted Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman as saying Zaim struck another worker when he was told the food he ordered was not available.

The incident allegedly occurred on June 6, a day after he had assaulted the female driver on the road leading from Tapah to Cameron Highlands.

According to Yahaya, Zaim is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, the same section under which he was convicted today.

He is also being probed under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act for uttering abusive words.

Yahaya said the police will call up several witnesses to complete their investigation.

Earlier today, Zaim was handed a seven-day jail sentence for criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing harm after a viral video of him assaulting a woman driver surfaced earlier this week.