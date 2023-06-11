Syahril Saidi’s story about scoring 11As while also being the caregiver to his bedridden mother went viral last Thursday.

BACHOK: The mother of student Syahril Saidi, 18, who obtained 11As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, died yesterday.

The principal of Sekolah Menengah Ugama Darul Iman in Beris Lalang, Noor Ruziana Ismail, confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama.

She said Tuan Faridah Tuan Ismail, 53, breathed her last at about 8.45pm last night and the funeral prayers will be held at Masjid al-Qudus, Kandis this morning.

“On behalf of the school, I would like to express my condolences to the family of Syahril. We will provide financial and other assistance to him based on what he needs,” she added.

The story of Syahril went viral last Friday when he couldn’t pick up his SPM results as he was caring for his bedridden mother, who had been ill since 2019. His teachers came to his home to deliver his outstanding results.

Syahril, who is the youngest of six children, emerged as the school’s top student following the release of the SPM results on June 8.

It was previously reported that his father passed away when he was 7.