However, Isam Isa (BN-Tampin) says Putrajaya still provides humanitarian aid to refugees here even though Malaysia isn’t a signatory of the UN refugees convention.

KUALA LUMPUR: Public funds spent on refugees and asylum seekers would be better spent on Malaysians who are still reeling from the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, says a backbencher.

Isam Isa (BN-Tampin) said, however, that Putrajaya still provided humanitarian aid to refugees even though Malaysia was not a signatory of the United Nations refugee convention.

He added that the government still thought about refugees and asylum seekers after the pandemic struck, acknowledging Suhakam’s recommendations for these communities in its 2020 report.

“However, do we need to bear the problems brought upon by these refugees and asylum seekers, such as the cost of welfare (aid) and temporary detention depots, which run into millions annually?” he said.

“Those funds can be used for other purposes, such as helping locals affected due to the pandemic,” he said during the Dewan Rakyat debate on Suhakam’s 2020 report.

Don’t blindly follow western line on human rights

On the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community (LGBT), Isam urged Suhakam to form its own human rights narrative in line with Malaysia’s values and norms, instead of “blindly” following the United Nations’ purported narrative.

“If we just become a ‘yes man’ without providing a counter-narrative, it’s like our country is being subjected to a new form of colonialism which would transform our values and laws under the name of human rights.

“So I hope Suhakam would make a firm stand on demands made by movements trying to normalise LGBT here. We do not want our long-standing family concepts and institutions to be eroded over time just because we want to be equal with the West.”

Isam also called on Putrajaya to maintain the existing version of the controversial Sosma security law, saying it was necessary for national security.

He added that the Independent Police Complaints Commission could ensure that Sosma detainees would be well-treated.