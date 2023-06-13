Ahmad Fadhli Shaari says opposition MPs are forced to pay their staff from their own salaries.

PETALING JAYA: Opposition MPs who have not received government allocations are victims of human rights violations, a PAS representative alleged.

While debating the Human Rights Commission’s (Suhakam) annual report in the Dewan Rakyat today, Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the real victims of such violations were opposition MPs who had not received a “single sen in funds”.

Fadhli, who is also the Islamic party’s Youth chief, claimed that without the allocation, opposition MPs were forced to use their own salaries to pay their staff.

“Don’t let us become victims of human rights abuse.”

Fadhli said if opposition MPs continued to be denied funds, they should be included in Suhakam’s 2023 report.

On March 7, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was ready to give equal allocations to all MPs but negotiations with the opposition bloc should take place first.

The following day, Fadhli and the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs said negotiations were not needed as equal allocations had been promised in Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto in the run-up to the general election.

Meanwhile, Fadhli welcomed the move to teach university students about human rights.

However, he warned against certain NGOs and individuals whom he claimed were using universities as platforms to indoctrinate youths with “wrong things”.

“For example, we don’t want efforts to normalise the LGBT culture in universities under the guise of human rights.”