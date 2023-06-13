A party leader says appointments to and removals from the central working committee is the MIC president’s prerogative.

PETALING JAYA: Former MIC vice-president C Sivaraj has been removed from the party’s central working committee.

An MIC leader, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed the matter to FMT.

He pointed out that Sivaraj was appointed to the central working committee by MIC president SA Vigneswaran after he had lost the race for the vice-presidency in 2021.

“Appointments and removals from the central working committee is the prerogative of the president,” he said, maintaining that Sivaraj was not sacked from MIC.

The MIC leader also said Sivaraj can vie for a spot in the leadership when the party holds its elections next year.

In the 14th general election, Sivaraj won the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat with a 597-vote majority. However, his victory was invalidated by a court in 2018, citing evidence of corrupt practices during the polls.

Sivaraj was then slated to contest in the Padang Serai seat in last year’s general election, but the election for the seat was postponed after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, M Karupaiya, died before the polls were held.

With PH and Barisan Nasional becoming partners in the unity government, he eventually agreed to withdraw his candidacy and support the PH candidate. However, Perikatan Nasional won the seat.

Sivaraj was appointed a senator in March this year.