Umno’s strength must be considered in seat talks, says Amanah’s Khalid Samad.

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan’s cooperation with Barisan Nasional for the upcoming state elections is “very much unlike” when the coalition had Bersatu in the fold for the 2018 general election, says an Amanah leader.

“It’s very much unlike (working with) Bersatu in 2018, when it was a new party then. Even its machinery wasn’t strong in 2018,” said Amanah communications director Khalid Samad.

“Umno is a strong party, so negotiations must take into consideration their strength,” he told reporters at Umno’s headquarters here after the latest round of seat talks for the state polls between the two coalitions.

Bersatu was a component party of PH until its president, Muhyiddin Yassin, led the party in quitting the coalition in February 2020.

This was among the main factors behind the collapse of the PH government as Muhyiddin took over as prime minister from his predecessor and former Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Various PH leaders, including Khalid, told reporters that tonight’s negotiations went well.

Khalid, a former Shah Alam MP, also said tonight’s meeting formed the final round of negotiations “at this level”, with any unresolved matters to be raised at a “higher level”.

He said the seat allocations were nearly completed, except for a “very few” number of seats.

Meanwhile, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said the seat negotiations “went well” but did not elaborate.

“No comments on the details (from me), but it all went well,” he said. “Even (Terengganu BN chief) Ahmad Said seems to be in a good mood.”

Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong echoed Rafizi’s statement, dismissing queries on the details and simply saying negotiations went well.

When met by reporters earlier as the meeting was ongoing, MIC deputy president M Saravanan said negotiations were “positive for both sides”.

