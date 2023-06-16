Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow says the Penang Homeless Transit Centre is part of an ageing society masterplan.

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has officially handed over a 88-bed homeless shelter to the social welfare department and the facility is expected to be occupied from August.

The Penang Homeless Transit Centre, which costs RM4.4 million to build and furnish, will offer deserving individuals a two-week stay, with the possibility of extending their stay indefinitely as determined by case officers.

The three-storey centre situated at the corner of Magazine Road Ghaut and Jalan CY Choy is a refurbished pre-war shophouse that is owned by the city council.

Its innovative design utilises 100% solar energy, ensuring the facility generates as much energy as it consumes over the span of a year.

The ground floor of the centre will host a range of amenities, including a free health clinic, bakery, and water refill stations along the sidewalk.

Additionally, a food bank will be established to distribute hot meals and accept donated items, further supporting the needs of those in residence.

Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said while the initiative would not solve the problem of homelessness, it was a first step in making improvements.

“The centre is part of an ageing society masterplan being formed. The homeless are a part of Penang’s society and we accept them, and (would like to) lift them out of their squalor,” he said in opening the centre.

State welfare committee chairman Phee Boon Poh, who has overseen the project from the start, paid tribute to the scores of local NGOs who helped in getting the centre set up.

He said these groups are expected to help in capacity-building exercises, where the inmates are given skills training and the ability to support themselves.

Phee said there is no data on the exact number of homeless people in the state but admits to being aware that 72 homeless people have been “staying” around the Komtar bus station since 2008.

Meanwhile, state social welfare department director Zakaria Taib said the department would start interviewing prospective homeless people to be moved to the centre soon.