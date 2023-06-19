Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says a total of 8,288 applications have been completed so far.

PETALING JAYA: The home ministry hopes to resolve 10,000 citizenship applications this year, according to its minister, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Speaking after a ministry event in Sungai Petani, he said a total of 8,288 applications have been completed, Bernama reported.

“Today we handed over birth certificates and MyKads to 15 recipients,” Saifuddin said.

RM10,000 grants for residents’ associations

Separately, he said residents associations and NGOs involved with community safety can apply for government grants of RM10,000 each from today.

Applications for the grant can be made online through the Registry of Societies system, he said.

Saifuddin said RM20 million had been allocated for the concerned community project to enhance community safety and involve civil society organisations in local community safety affairs.