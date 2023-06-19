The Selangor state assembly was set to dissolve automatically on June 25.

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor legislative assembly will be dissolved on Friday, paving the way for fresh elections.

Bernama quoted the private secretary to Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah as saying the state ruler had given his consent to the dissolution.

The Selangor state assembly’s term expires on Sunday, when it would have dissolved automatically.

Under the constitution, elections must be held within 60 days of the assembly’s dissolution.

The legislative assemblies of five other states, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, are similarly expected to be dissolved soon, for simultaneous elections to be held in all six states.

The Kelantan state assembly is expected to be dissolved on Thursday, while Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor is scheduled to seek royal consent for dissolution on June 28, the same date as previously announced by Negeri Sembilan.

Penang will dissolve its assembly on June 30.

There are 56 seats in the Selangor state assembly, with 45 members on the government side and seven held by the opposition. One seat is vacant and one seat is held by the Speaker, Ng Suee Lim of DAP, who does not vote except to break a tie.

Pakatan Harapan holds 40 seats through PKR (19), DAP (15), Amanah (6). Its coalition partner Barisan Nasional holds 5 seats through Umno, while PBM (2) and Warisan (1) are allied with the government.

The seven-member opposition is formed by Perikatan Nasional through Bersatu (4), PAS (1) and Pejuang (2).

