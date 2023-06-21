Anuar Ahmad says the government should introduce a special examination to gauge the reading and writing ability of students before they head to secondary school.

PETALING JAYA: Difficulty in reading and writing is the reason behind hundreds of thousands of SPM candidates failing Bahasa Melayu and History and, thus, failing to obtain their certificate.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s (UKM) Anuar Ahmad told FMT the two weaknesses should have been addressed at primary school to prevent learning problems later.

“The education ministry must make sure that all primary school students master reading and writing before leaving for secondary school, as it will be hard for them to succeed or pass the SPM examination.

“Otherwise, once they enter secondary school, they will be demotivated because secondary school is more challenging, with thicker text books,” he said.

Anuar urged Putrajaya to introduce a special examination, or review the abolition of the UPSR examination for primary six pupils, to assess their reading and writing skills before they enter secondary school.

He said the education ministry must be proactive in addressing the problem.

Universiti Malaya’s (UM) Abd Razak Zakaria urged the government to reconsider its policy of denying SPM candidates their certificates “simply” for failing Bahasa Melayu or History.

He said it was not right to scuttle the future of a student who obtained good results in other subjects.

“Why must we act cruelly towards those who are young and still have a long life ahead of them? The education ministry must be more humane in this issue,” he said.

“If the candidate is absent or has failed in all subjects, then yes, he or she should not receive the certificate.”

A study by Untuk Malaysia on school dropouts published in January reported that 140,474 candidates failed to obtain their SPM certificates after failing in Bahasa Melayu or History from 2019 to 2021.

The three-year data was taken from SPM results analysis prepared by the Malaysian Examination Council, which is the main oversight body for national examinations.