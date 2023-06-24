The former Selangor menteri besar says he will follow Bersatu’s directive.

PETALING JAYA: Azmin Ali of Bersatu has not ruled out contesting in the impending Selangor elections despite having decided earlier this year to take a break from politics.

Azmin said that due to the “current situation” there was a need to work as a team. “And as a party man, I will adhere to the party’s directive,” he told reporters after the Perikatan Nasional election convention here this evening.

His remarks were made in response to questions about the possibility of him standing in the elections.

Azmin was menteri besar of Selangor from 2014 to 2018, and was the assemblyman for Bukit Antarabangsa.

In February, he announced that he would “hit the pause button in politics” to decide on his next step, saying he had to go back to the drawing board.

Azmin said seat negotiations among PN parties for Selangor election candidates had been completed.

“Hopefully we will win and form the government in Selangor,” he said.

Asked how many seats PN hoped to win, he said: “We need to win at least 29 to form the government but we want more than that to ensure a stable government in Selangor.”

The Selangor legislative assembly was dissolved yesterday. Elections for a new assembly must be held within 60 days of dissolution.

There are 56 seats in the Selangor state assembly, with 46 members on the government side and seven held by the opposition. One seat is vacant.

