MCA Youth secretary-general Daniel Wa also suggested not supporting candidates who have become ‘arrogant’ after befriending DAP.

PETALING JAYA: MCA Youth has called for the party to skip the upcoming polls in six states to teach those who are “arrogant and conceited” a lesson.

Without naming anyone, MCA Youth secretary-general Daniel Wa also suggested not supporting candidates who have become “arrogant after befriending DAP”.

“These leaders have become arrogant and are proudly acting as spokesman for DAP, as if they only need DAP as friends,” Wa said in a statement.

“All this while, MCA has been loyal and steadfast in upholding the principles and spirit of Barisan Nasional.

“Through thick and thin, MCA has remained with BN, even when many component parties left BN during challenging times.

“Now they have found new friends in DAP, they boast and say they no longer need MCA and MIC,” he said, alluding to BN ally Umno.

Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Adam was recently reported to have described MIC and MCA as liabilities for what he called their “continuous failure to secure votes” for BN.

Lokman also accused MCA president Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president M Saravanan of “betraying” BN by signing statutory declarations to back Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister after the 15th general election (GE15).

In March, Wee was reported to have said the party was considering several options for the state polls.

He said one option was to just campaign for BN even though the party will stay out of the polls, adding that MCA had tasted “more defeats than victories” in those six states since 2008.

“MCA has no negotiation power at all and will, therefore, face a very tough time in seat negotiations,” he said.