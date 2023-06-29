Liang Teck Meng wants to ‘restore the party’s dignity and revive its conscience’.

PETALING JAYA: Former Gerakan secretary-general Liang Teck Meng has announced his candidacy for the party president’s post in Gerakan’s party elections.

Liang was Simpang Renggam MP for two terms from 2008 to 2018 and was Gerakan secretary-general when the party was still a component of Barisan Nasional.

He lost the Simpang Renggam seat to Maszlee Malik in 2018, who was then with Bersatu.

“If elected, I am confident that my track record and experience as a former Gerakan secretary-general, former two-term MP and former National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman will help me restore the party’s dignity and revive its conscience,” he said in a Facebook post.

The current Gerakan president is senator Dominic Lau, who took over the post in November 2018 from Mah Siew Keong, after the party failed to win any seat in the 14th general election.

The party joined Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional but has yet to win any parliamentary or state seat in an election.