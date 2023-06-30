A minister allegedly entered the KLIA arrival hall without applying for a pass to help a Chinese national who was denied entry into the country.

SEPANG: Airport authorities are investigating an incident at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) where a minister had allegedly barged into the arrival hall without a pass to help a Chinese national who was detained, says transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

“Of course, safety protocols need to be followed,” Loke said at the launch of the MYAirline student discount programme at KLIA Terminal 2 here.

“We are leaving it to the airport authorities because they will be doing a detailed investigation.”

An aide to Loke was unable to confirm whether the incident happened at KLIA Terminal 1 or 2.

Bebas News reported that a minister allegedly caused a commotion by entering the international arrival hall to help a Chinese citizen who was denied entry into the country.

The minister then allegedly scolded KLIA auxiliary police and immigration officers while trying to help the Chinese national.

This was reportedly the third time the minister had taken such action for foreign nationals who were detained by the police or immigration at KLIA.

Meanwhile, Cuepacs president Adnan Mat urged the government to investigate the incident over the breach of the standard operating procedures and security protocol at KLIA.

He said all leaders must trust the authorities to carry out their duties.

“If there was a misunderstanding (involving the Chinese national), the minister could provide assistance according to the procedure or obtain a clearer picture of the incident from the officers on the ground.”

Adnan said no one was bigger than the law and that action should be taken against the minister in order to avoid a repeat of the incident.