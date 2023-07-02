Kedah PH chairman Mahfuz Omar said the total number of votes obtained by BN and PH at the 2022 general election, if combined, could allow the alliance to win power in Kedah.

He said the total number of votes cast for BN and PH at the 2022 general election could allow the alliance to take power in Kedah.

“We need to get (back) the votes that went away from BN and PH, which is only around 6% to 7%, he said.

“That is why I believe that if we can secure the votes that went to Perikatan Nasional during the last election, then we can ‘confirm’ (in getting) 16 seats at the state assembly,” he said, according to Astro Awani.

If the swing went up to 10%, “we can form the state government,” he said after a press conference in Alor Setar.

Kedah has 36 seats in the state assembly and PH is expected to contest in 20 seats while BN is said to be standing in 15 seats.

The Suka Menanti seat in Alor Setar has yet to be decided. The seat was held by PKR’s Zamri Yusof.

The Kedah state assembly was dissolved on June 28 and elections must be held within 60 days of dissolution.

State BN chief Mahdzir Khalid said that talks on candidates from both coalitions have been concluded and will be announced before the nomination date.

He added issues such as overlapping seats have been settled and will be finalised by the presidents of both parties soon.

“We have the names (of candidates) and are waiting for the right time to announce them,” Mahdzir said.

He also said the announcement of BN and PH’s candidates will be done simultaneously at one location.