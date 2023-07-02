For 2023, a total of RM122.95 million has been allocated for the implementation of three projects.

MACHANG: A total of 47 projects involving an allocation of RM1.44 billion have been approved for the rural roads programme in Kelantan.

Kelantan state development action council joint chairman Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the programme was approved under the third rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan through the rural and regional development ministry.

“These projects will complete the rural alternative road network involving the districts of Kota Bharu, Machang and Tanah Merah,” he said after a visit and briefing on the federal bridge construction project from Kampung Joh to Kampung Belimbing here today.

Elaborating, Nik Nazmi said the three projects were expected to reduce the travel time and distance between the three districts by up to 20 minutes and 15km.

He said the government was committed to reducing the infrastructure gap between rural and regional roads in an effort to end poverty in Kelantan.