The Election Commission is expected to announce the nomination and polling dates after the meeting.

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) will meet on July 5 to discuss the dates for the six state elections.

The meeting, which will be chaired by EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh, will discuss the nomination and polling dates.

“A press conference will be held immediately after the meeting,” EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said in a statement.

On July 1, Negeri Sembilan dissolved its state assembly, the last of the six states to do so.

The remaining five states going to the polls are Kelantan, Selangor, Penang, Kedah and Terengganu.

In December, Ghani said he would prefer if the six state polls were held simultaneously, saying it would help them coordinate its manpower.

Last month, Putrajaya revealed that the cost of holding the elections in the six states could come up to RM420 million.