Party leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says Muda faces financial challenges and has to ‘cut its coat according to its cloth’.

PETALING JAYA: Muda may contest in “less than 10%” of the seats in the coming elections to six state assemblies, party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said.

In a live interview with Sinar Harian today, he said that he knows the party will face “extraordinary challenges” in terms of finances, and it is impossible to expect the party to contest in all seats.

“Muda also needs to ‘cut its coat according to its cloth’. To expect us to contest in all seats is impossible. I don’t want to either, because we can’t afford it and we want to ensure that we nominate good candidates,” he said.

“The reality is, we might contest less than 10% (of the seats).”

A total of 245 state assembly seats will be contested in Selangor (56), Kelantan (45), Penang (40), Kedah (36), Negeri Sembilan (36) and Terengganu (32).

Syed Saddiq said the party has prepared itself to accept defeat, but he believes the polls will be more of a learning experience and not a “do-or-die” situation for the party.

“We need to be prepared to lose because it will teach us to be better leaders, and if we are victorious, we should not be arrogant,” he said.

Last week, Muda announced that it will contest the polls on its own, setting up a clash with unity government partners Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

Syed Saddiq also said last week that Muda will meet Parti Sosialis Malaysia to discuss the possibility of working together in Selangor. He said the two parties shared common values and PSM’s leaders had “their hearts in the right place”.